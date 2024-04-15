Graypoint LLC Buys 225 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 504.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $208.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

