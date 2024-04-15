Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GMED opened at $51.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,537,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after acquiring an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

View Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.