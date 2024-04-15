Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 515,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 296,133 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 39.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 740,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,820 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

EVC stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

