DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Holdings Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,672 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

