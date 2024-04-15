Coty (NYSE:COTY) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Coty has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Coty by 73.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after purchasing an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.