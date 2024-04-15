Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 81,669 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 501.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $82.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

