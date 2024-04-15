Cerity Partners LLC Buys 42,732 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after purchasing an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

