BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $763.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $808.88 and its 200-day moving average is $753.65. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.29.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

