Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.