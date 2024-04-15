Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.