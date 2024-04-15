Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $72.73 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

