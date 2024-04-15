6,366 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $336.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

