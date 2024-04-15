4,585 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.69.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

