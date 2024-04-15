17,620 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FI opened at $151.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

