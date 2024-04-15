11,905 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.68 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

