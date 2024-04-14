Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $46.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock worth $7,213,072. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equitable by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

