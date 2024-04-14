Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $100.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

