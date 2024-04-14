Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $161.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

