Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,540 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Wayfair worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,642,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,194,427. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE W opened at $60.34 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.03.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

