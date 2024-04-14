Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,044 shares of company stock worth $63,106,522. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.47 and its 200 day moving average is $277.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

