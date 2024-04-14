Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MetLife by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MET opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

