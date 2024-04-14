Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,199,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.29 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

