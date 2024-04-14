The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

