Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,840 shares of company stock worth $1,549,596. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

