Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $68,746,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6,637.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

