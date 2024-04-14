Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 165.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNI opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.