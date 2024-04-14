Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,291 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $349.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.56. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

