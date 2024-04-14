Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

