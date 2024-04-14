Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

