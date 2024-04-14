Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

