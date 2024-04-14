RFG Advisory LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 682.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 54,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $841.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.