Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,918 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

