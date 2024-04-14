PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.