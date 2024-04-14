Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 253,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 11,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

