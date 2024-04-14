Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

