ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

