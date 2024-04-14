Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $14,102,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,268.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,883 shares of company stock worth $11,498,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $74.99 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

