Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

