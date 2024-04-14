NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

