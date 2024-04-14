NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 306,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 51,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

