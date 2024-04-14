NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,854 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $82.15 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Get Our Latest Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.