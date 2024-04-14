Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

