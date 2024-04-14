Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $161.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

