iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $160.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

