iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000.

EFG opened at $99.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

