Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 306,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 51,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

