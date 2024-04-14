GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 23.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 64.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.66 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

