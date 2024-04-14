Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $280.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

