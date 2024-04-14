Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 26,396 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.