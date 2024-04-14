Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $472,000.

VDC stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

